Terminally ill baby gets police procession from Boston hospital

It was an emotional moment for a police officer and his wife as their son took what's likely his final ride home. (Source: WCVB via CNN)

NORTON, MA (WCVB/CNN) – A police officer's infant son took what would likely be his final ride home Thursday.

Officers at attention lined the route as the Derosier family headed from Children's Hospital in Boston to their home in Norton, MA, with 15-month-old Bryce sleeping calmly in the car.

In February, doctors discovered Bryce had a severe form of mitochondrial disease, which led to a seizure, a coma and a liver that couldn't be fixed.

When doctors said they'd done all they could do, Jamie and Jeremy Derosier – a police officer in Taunton, MA – knew it was time to leave.

"We've been spread thin," Jeremy Derosier said. "My wife's been staying in the hospital, and I've been commuting, so it's good to have the family all back together."

The procession ended at the family's driveway, where banners and balloons were waiting.

Jeremy Derosier got hugs from his fellow Taunton police officers, who've been covering his shifts and recently set up a special crib Bryce will need.

"Overwhelming, the amount of kindness these men have done for us, not only today but every day leading up to today," Jamie Derosier said.

The officers sang "Happy Birthday" to Bryce, whose birthday came while he was in the hospital, and to his older sister, whose birthday is coming up.

As they posed for a group picture, a few tears were undoubtedly shed.

"It's a very, very difficult time for all the officers - a very heartfelt warmth going out to the family. They're just trying to be as supportive as possible and be here for whatever their needs are," an officer at Bryce's homecoming said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with Bryce’s medical costs.

Copyright 2018 WCVB via CNN. All rights reserved.