Ohio's unemployment rate unchanged in May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged from April to May at 4.3 percent and remained higher than the national rate.
The state's unemployment rate in May 2017 stood at 5.1 percent.
The national rate was 3.8 percent in May, down from 3.9 percent in April and 4.3 percent in May 2017.
The state's Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 22,600 jobs from April to May.
The agency reported job gains in sectors that include trade transportation and utilities; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; educational and health services; and other services. Job gains also were reported in construction; manufacturing; and mining and logging.
Government employment in Ohio increased by 2,500 jobs in May.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
