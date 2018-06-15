FC Cincinnati announces opponent for international friendly this summer

FC Cincinnati will face La Liga’s RCD Espanyol in an international friendly on July 28 at Nippert Stadium, the club announced Friday.
The news comes on the heels of FCC's invitation to join Major League Soccer, a milestone that will be celebrated at a special halftime show during the friendly.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Espanyol to Cincinnati as we celebrate our move to MLS,” Jeff Berding, President and General Manager of FC Cincinnati, said. “Espanyol is a world-renowned club with an amazing history of developing and producing some of Spain’s top young talent."
Espanyol is a Barcelona-based club that was founded in 1900 and has won Copa del Rey – Spain’s national cup championship – four times, most recently in 2006.
FCC has played an international friendly each season since the club started in 2016. Berding calls the matches a "tradition" for Cincinnati and a "way to bring the world to Cincinnati."
In 2016, FCC welcomed English Premier League club Crystal Palace for its first-ever international friendly, where an FCC-record 35,061 fans watched a 2-0 win by the visitors. Last year, FC Cincinnati met La Liga’s Valencia at Nippert Stadium in front of 23,144 fans before falling 2-0.
#FCCincy are hosting La Liga's @RCDEspanyol in a summer international friendly and @MLS Celebration on Saturday July 28, brought to you by @CincyBell!— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) June 15, 2018
Find out more here: https://t.co/DlGJ6W8cDA#JoinTheMarch pic.twitter.com/vznuNNBa5n
Tickets for the game, which will start at $15, will go on sale in two stages.
On Monday, June 18, FCC Season Ticket Members will receive an email with information about purchasing their tickets. Season Ticket Members will have a one-week window – until noon on Monday, June 25 – to secure the seats on their account, or purchase additional seats for the Espanyol game.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 25, tickets will go on sale to the general public.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.
