Ohio lawmaker cleared by former law firm in harassment probe

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show a powerful Ohio lawmaker was quietly cleared in a sexual harassment investigation conducted by his former law firm.
A report obtained this week by The Associated Press shows Republican state Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, was investigated after a female House employee complained Jan. 30 that remarks he made at a staff going-away party worsened an already hostile Statehouse work environment. Seitz previously apologized .
Special counsel Taft Stettinius & Hollister concluded in April that Seitz hadn't violated the House's anti-harassment policy.
Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine's office retained the Taft firm. A DeWine spokesman said the firm reported having no conflicts.
Seitz called the complaint politically motivated. He said Friday that he left the firm in 2014 after 36 years and knew neither investigator who handled the complaint.
