Supreme Court sets execution date for man who killed couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for a man convicted of stabbing to death an elderly couple inside their home.
The court on Friday scheduled Charles Lorraine to die on March 15, 2023, for the 1986 slayings of 77-year-old Raymond Montgomery and his 80-year-old bedridden wife, Doris Montgomery, in Warren.
Records show the 51-year-old Lorraine, of Warren, stabbed Raymond Montgomery five times with a butcher's knife and his wife nine times before burglarizing their Trumbull County home.
A federal judge in March dismissed the arguments of Lorraine and two other convicted killers that Ohio's method for putting prisoners to death was unconstitutional and lifted their stays of execution.
One of Lorraine's attorneys said Friday that work will continue to prevent Lorraine from being executed.
