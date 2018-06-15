Firefighters smash car windows to run hose to hydrant

HAMILTON, NJ (RNN) – Some lessons are more expensive than others.
Firefighters smashed out two windows in a gray Acura this week so they could get to a fire hydrant the car was blocking.
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said on Facebook. “Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All right reserved.
The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State premiered in Cincinnati on Thursday and hits theaters nationwide Friday.Full Story >
The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State premiered in Cincinnati on Thursday and hits theaters nationwide Friday.Full Story >
A woman is facing an abuse of a corpse charge, after police found her boyfriend’s body in a Sharonville motel room, according to court documents.Full Story >
A woman is facing an abuse of a corpse charge, after police found her boyfriend’s body in a Sharonville motel room, according to court documents.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will face La Liga’s RCD Espanyol in an international friendly on July 28, the club announced Friday.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will face La Liga’s RCD Espanyol in an international friendly on July 28, the club announced Friday.Full Story >
A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A racial divide in the Cincinnati Police Department favors African-American officers over white ones through "race-based" double standards, a federal lawsuit filed this week allegesFull Story >
A security guard is expected to recover after he was shot while exchanging gunfire at an West End apartment complex overnight.Full Story >
A security guard is expected to recover after he was shot while exchanging gunfire at an West End apartment complex overnight.Full Story >