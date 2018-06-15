Firefighters smash car windows to run hose to hydrant

HAMILTON, NJ (RNN) – Some lessons are more expensive than others.

Firefighters smashed out two windows in a gray Acura this week so they could get to a fire hydrant the car was blocking.

“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said on Facebook. “Reminder, it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant.”

