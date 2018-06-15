Man accused of threatening driver with gun, stealing cab

A Cincinnati man is accused a threatening a cab driver with a gun and then stealing his vehicle, according to court documents.

Records show Cincinnati police arrested Darryl Hardnett early Friday morning.

Police report Hardnett brandished a firearm threatening a cab driver, then stole the driver’s vehicle and cell phone. The cab has not been recovered.

Hardnett was in Hamilton County court Friday morning and was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of open flask, drug abuse, and driving under suspension, records showed.

