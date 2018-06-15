Authorities: Woman's death, family slaying don't seem linked

LATHAM, Ohio (AP) - State investigators reviewing the death of a woman found in woods in southern Ohio say they have no reason to believe it's linked to the slayings of some of her relatives in a 2016 family massacre.
Authorities say 35-year-old Violet Taylor, of Latham, was found Monday along a rural road, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Columbus. They haven't shared other details.
A spokesman says Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing whether foul play was involved. An autopsy was planned.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports Taylor was a cousin of some of the Rhoden family members killed in April 2016.
Seven adults and a teenage boy from that family were found shot at four homes near Piketon. No suspect has been publicly identified, and the motive remains a mystery.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Cincinnati man is accused a threatening a cab driver with a gun and then stealing his vehicle, according to court documents.Full Story >
A Cincinnati man is accused a threatening a cab driver with a gun and then stealing his vehicle, according to court documents.Full Story >
The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State premiered in Cincinnati on Thursday and hits theaters nationwide Friday.Full Story >
The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State premiered in Cincinnati on Thursday and hits theaters nationwide Friday.Full Story >
A woman is facing an abuse of a corpse charge, after police found her boyfriend’s body in a Sharonville motel room, according to court documents.Full Story >
A woman is facing an abuse of a corpse charge, after police found her boyfriend’s body in a Sharonville motel room, according to court documents.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will face La Liga’s RCD Espanyol in an international friendly on July 28, the club announced Friday.Full Story >
FC Cincinnati will face La Liga’s RCD Espanyol in an international friendly on July 28, the club announced Friday.Full Story >