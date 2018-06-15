Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort sent to jail

President Donald Trump rarely gives wide-ranging news conferences, and when one came on Friday, it was sudden, unexpected and chaotic.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington.

President Donald Trump says he thinks the Russia probe is "very biased" and has reservations about being interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrest.

Paul Manafort is seen going into court in Washington DC on Friday. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - A former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.

He will be jailed until his September court appearance to face foreign lobbying charges. Prosecutors argued that Manafort was a "danger to the community."

In an appearance in U.S. District Court to face charges he was tampering with two witnesses, Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Manafort to be jailed until his court appearance in September.

Immediately after the ruling, he was led away to a prisoner holding area, waving to those assembled in the courtroom, CNN reported.

Manafort served as Trump's campaign chairman from March 29, 2016 until Aug. 19 of the same year. His tenure as chairman saw Trump become the GOP nominee for president.

In comments to Fox News on the White House lawn Friday, Trump said he "feels badly" for Manafort. "They went back 12 years to get things that he did 12 years ago?"

Trump also falsely claimed that Manafort worked on the campaign for "49 days or something."

Last week, special counsel Robert Mueller brought new obstruction charges against Trumps' campaign chairman and a longtime associate, who prosecutors said has ties to Russian intelligence.

The indictment was unsealed last week against Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik just days after prosecutors accused the two men of attempting to tamper with witnesses.

In the most recent charges, prosecutors said the contacts with the witnesses via phone and encrypted messaging applications first took place back in February, shortly after Manafort's co-defendant, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Kilimnik also reached out to witnesses in April.

Court papers showed the witnesses told investigators they believed Manafort and Kilimnik were trying to get them to lie about their work with a group of former European politicians known as the Hapsburg group.

Manafort, 69, was indicted in October on charges brought forward by Mueller. Charges include claims that Manafort laundered millions, hiding behind shell companies and using the money to buy luxury items. He pleaded not guilty.

At the time, he was placed under house arrest on a multimillion-dollar bond.

