New Kate Spade store opens in Cincinnati

The Kate Spade store is located at Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe (Flikr/RalphDaily)

A Kate Spade store is opening at Cincinnati Premium Outlets Friday.

The store will house more than 4,500 square feet of retail space for clothing, accessories, handbags, jewelry, shoes, select home goods, fragrances, and cosmetics.

The store is opening shortly after the death of designer Kate Spade last week.

Spade, 55, launched her company in her New York apartment in 1993. She went on to win multiple CFDA awards and became known for her vibrant, colorful bags and accessories. She left the company in 2007.

The new Kate Spade store will be located across from True Religion, near Guess.

Kate Spade will join 100 other outlet stores including top designers and name brands at the outlets including Coach, Michael Kors, and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.