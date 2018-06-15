Charity offers hope after Disney gator death 2 years ago

Parents of a boy killed by an alligator at Disney World two years ago are helping the families of children who need organ transplants. (Source: WESH/family photos/CNN)

ORLANDO, FL (WESH/CNN) – Two years ago, the parents of Lane Graves made a promise - that his tragic death would be turned into good for other families.

The 2-year-old was playing near the water on the beach at Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa when an alligator pulled him into the water on June 14, 2016. The family was on vacation from Nebraska.

Last year, his parents announced their new mission – an organization that helps families when a child needs a life-saving organ transplant.

"Melissa and I created the Lane Thomas Foundation to honor our son, Lane,” father Matt Graves said. “Lane had a very special light about him."

And it shines in foundation’s symbol, a lighthouse.

“We are grateful for the support and impact the foundation has had in such a short time supporting families struggling with issues associated with pediatric organ transplants,” the foundation said on the second anniversary of Lane’s death. “We miss Lane every day and have dedicated our lives to making a positive impact in his name.”

For Lane's parents, their child's most important legacy is helping others through their promise.

"Lane loved children and it was very important to Melissa and me to select a mission where we could try to prevent other parents from knowing the pain of losing a child."

Disney put up warning signs and fences warning of potential dangers after his death. They’ve also stepped up alligator removals from the park.

