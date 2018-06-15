Woman undergoing chemotherapy found dead in woods, three arrested

Breadon Reaves was arrested in connection to the death of a missing woman. (Covington Police Department)

A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

According to police, a juvenile has been charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence for the murder of 58-year-old Denita Satchwell. 18-year-old Breadon Reaves was charged with facilitation to homicide.

Kenneth Jones, 38, was also arrested in connection to her death. Police have not yet said what he is charged with .

Satchwell had been undergoing chemotherapy and police said due to her illness she required time sensitive medication which she does not have with her when she was reported missing.

Reaves is being held at the Kenton County Detention Center.

The juvenile is being held at the Campbell County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859-292-2375.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.