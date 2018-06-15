Rally on Roebling bridge calls for end of policy separating children and parents

Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."Full Story >
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."Full Story >
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.Full Story >
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.Full Story >
A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.Full Story >
A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.Full Story >
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...Full Story >
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...Full Story >
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.Full Story >