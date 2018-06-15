Rally on Roebling bridge calls for end of policy separating children and parents

Concerned citizens met Thursday on the Roebling Suspension Bridge to protest the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The event, dubbed the “Families Belong Together Rally” was part of a nationwide day of action, aimed at halting the Trump administration’s recent zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

“This is not how Americans treat children. We demand that the Trump administration and Congress reverse this inhumane policy,” a news release for the event states.

Banners hung along the suspension bridge Thursday, showed messages including “Stop the Separation” and “Keep Family Together.”

A release from Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April says the policy is necessary, due to a “crisis” at the nation’s southwest border, threatening "public safety, national security, and the rule of law."

