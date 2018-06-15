Rally on Roebling bridge calls for end of policy separating chil - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Rally on Roebling bridge calls for end of policy separating children and parents

Posted by Kristen Gallagher, Producer
Protesters gather on the Roebling Suspension Bridge Thursday night. Protesters gather on the Roebling Suspension Bridge Thursday night.
COVINGTON, KENTUCKY (FOX19) -

Concerned citizens met Thursday on the Roebling Suspension Bridge to protest the separation of children from their parents at the US-Mexico border.

The event, dubbed the “Families Belong Together Rally” was part of a nationwide day of action, aimed at halting the Trump administration’s recent zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

“This is not how Americans treat children. We demand that the Trump administration and Congress reverse this inhumane policy,” a news release for the event states.

Banners hung along the suspension bridge Thursday, showed messages including “Stop the Separation” and “Keep Family Together.”

A release from Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April says the policy is necessary, due to a “crisis” at the nation’s southwest border, threatening "public safety, national security, and the rule of law."

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.

  GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called "extreme indifference to human life."

  Firefighters smash car windows to run hose to hydrant

    "This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant," the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said. (Source: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters/Facebook)
    "This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant," the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.

  Ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort sent to jail

    A former Trump campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sent to jail on Friday after a court appearance in connection with the Russia probe.

