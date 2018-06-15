DHS reports about 2,000 minors separated from families - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

DHS reports about 2,000 minors separated from families

The figures show that 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults from April 19 through May 31. (Source: CNN) The figures show that 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults from April 19 through May 31. (Source: CNN)

By COLLEEN LONG
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the U.S. border over a six-week period during a crackdown on illegal entries, according to Department of Homeland Security figures obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

The figures show that 1,995 minors were separated from 1,940 adults from April 19 through May 31. The separations were not broken down by age, and included separations for illegal entry, immigration violations or possible criminal conduct by the adult.

Under a "zero tolerance" policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Department of Homeland Security officials are now referring all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution. U.S. protocol prohibits detaining children with their parents because the children are not charged with a crime and the parents are.

Sessions announced the effort April 6, and Homeland Security began stepping up referrals in early May, effectively putting the policy into action.

Since then, stories of weeping children torn from the arms of their frightened parents have flooded the media and the policy has been widely criticized by church groups, politicians and children's advocates who say it is inhumane. A battle in Congress is brewing in part over the issue.

Some immigrant advocates have said women were being separated from their infants - a charge Homeland Security and Justice officials flatly denied. They also said the children were being well cared for and disputed reports of disorder and mistreatment at the border.

On Thursday, Sessions cited the Bible in defending the policy, arguing the recent criticisms were not "fair or logical and some are contrary to law."

"I would cite you to the Apostle Paul and his clear and wise command in Romans 13, to obey the laws of the government because God has ordained them for the purpose of order," he said.

The International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid group, released a statement Friday saying, "A policy of willing cruelty to those people, and using young sons and daughters as pawns, shatters America's strong foundation of humanitarian sensibility and family values."

The new figures are for people who tried to enter the U.S. between official border crossings. Asylum seekers who go directly to official crossings are not separated from their families, except in specific circumstances - such as if officials can't confirm the relationship between the minors and adults, if the safety of the children is in question, or if the adult is being prosecuted.

There were an additional 38 minors separated at ports of entry in May through June 6. There were more than 55 in April and a high of 64 in March, according to the figures.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPolitics in the USMore>>

  • Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Texas governor's plan after school shooting meets pushback

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:51:57 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:42:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waves to delegates as the arrives for the Texas GOP Convention, Friday, June 15, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.Full Story >
    Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says gun rights are safe on his watch amid pushback to some of his safety proposals after a high school shooting that left 10 people dead.Full Story >

  • Eric Trump's charity remains under investigation

    Eric Trump's charity remains under investigation

    Friday, June 15 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-06-15 20:53:50 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:42 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:42:19 GMT
    New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.Full Story >
    New York's attorney general isn't done taking on Trump family charities after suing the president over allegations he treated his nonprofit like a personal piggy bank.Full Story >

  • Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Trump distances self from Cohen as raided docs are analyzed

    Friday, June 15 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-06-15 19:48:51 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-15 23:41:58 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, leaves federal court in New York. Cohen wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from s...
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.Full Story >
    Trump distances himself from attorney Michael Cohen as government addresses raided materials.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly