Woman who killed 2 teens while texting sentenced to prison - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Woman who killed 2 teens while texting sentenced to prison

25-year-old Natasha Boggs, of New Franklin, asked for forgiveness before being sentenced Friday in Akron. (WOIO) 25-year-old Natasha Boggs, of New Franklin, asked for forgiveness before being sentenced Friday in Akron. (WOIO)
Akron, OH (AP) -

An Ohio woman who drifted off a road while texting and struck and killed two teenage girls has been sentenced to six years in prison.

25-year-old Natasha Boggs, of New Franklin, asked for forgiveness before being sentenced Friday in Akron.

Boggs pleaded guilty in March to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, and one count each of vehicular assault and attempted tampering with evidence for the deaths of 14-year-old Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and 14-year-old Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, in May 2017. A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured.

They were struck alongside a road with no sidewalks in Summit County's Coventry Township.

Boggs received credit for the 11 months she's spent in jail, making her prison sentence just over five years. Her driver's license was suspended for five years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    GRAPHIC: 'She got beat up bad.' Man admits to beating wife, letting her die, police said

    Friday, June 15 2018 5:24 AM EDT2018-06-15 09:24:12 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:05:11 GMT
    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called 'extreme indifference to human life." (Source: KOMO/CNN)

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    Full Story >

    Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."

    Full Story >

  • Firefighters smash car windows to run hose to hydrant

    Firefighters smash car windows to run hose to hydrant

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:21:32 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-15 15:21:32 GMT
    “This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said. (Source: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters/Facebook)“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said. (Source: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters/Facebook)
    “This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said. (Source: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters/Facebook)“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said. (Source: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters/Facebook)

    “This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.

    Full Story >

    “This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.

    Full Story >

  • Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Man discovers black widow spider in broccoli at Ohio Kroger

    Friday, June 15 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-15 18:17:49 GMT

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    Full Story >

    Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly