Border Patrol responds to video that appears to show man getting hit

Two people are displaced after fire tore through a western Hamilton County home early Monday, dispatchers said.Full Story >
A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses.Full Story >
