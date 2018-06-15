Border Patrol responds to video that appears to show man getting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Border Patrol responds to video that appears to show man getting hit

By Tucson News Now Staff
TOPAWA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Federal officials have issued a news release about a video that appears to show a man getting hit by a Border Patrol vehicle.

Border Patrol said it is cooperating with an investigation by the Tohono O'odham Police Department.

The incident happened in Topawa, part of the Tohono O'odham Nation, Thursday night, June 14.

"We stress honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission," Border Patrol said in a news release. "We do not tolerate misconduct on or off duty and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged unlawful conduct by our personnel."

The man, identified as Paulo Remes, told the Daily Star he saw the vehicle approaching and decided to step out onto the road.

Remes said after the incident, the driver turned on the sirens and sped away.

The 37-second video had more than 200,000 views and 14,000 shares by 1 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

