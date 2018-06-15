Covington water park closed for emergency repairs - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Covington water park closed for emergency repairs

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Some 300-400 people a day come to the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad on weekends. (Source: City of Covington) Some 300-400 people a day come to the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad on weekends. (Source: City of Covington)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

With a hot weekend in store, the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad won't be able to keep residents cool. It is closed to fix the water filtration system.

According to the City's Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith, the park didn't open as expected because of problems with the pump.

"This is terrible timing - believe me, we know," Smith said in a news release. "Residents should understand that we are doing everything we can to get the complex back open as soon as possible."

Normal hours are noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week. 

It's unclear when the park will reopen. To see updates, you can visit their website.

