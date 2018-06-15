Woman pulled through Ohio dam dies

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman pulled by undercurrents through a northern Ohio dam while swimming has died.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports the Ashland County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 18-year-old Regina Miller, of Lakeville, died Thursday night at a Mansfield hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says Miller and her sister decided to go swimming just after 2 a.m. Thursday at Charles Mill Dam in Ashland County while three friends fished.

A fisherman not with the group heard the commotion, pulled Miller out of the dam's spillway and tried resuscitating her. She was unresponsive when an emergency crew arrived.

Miller's sister also was caught by the undercurrent but was able to climb to safety.

There are no swimming signs posted near the dam.

Information from: Ashland Times-Gazette, http://www.times-gazette.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.