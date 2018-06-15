Woman trashes Planet Fitness lobby, threatens employee with 'I'll kill you'

The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police. (Source: Pixabay, file)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (RNN) – Police arrested a woman who flew into a fit of rage at a Planet Fitness this week.

Alexia Delange caught the rampage in two cell phone videos and posted them on Facebook.

“I’ll kill you,” the woman said in the midst of throwing computer monitors, damaging a phone and arguing with and cursing at employees.

She hit and kicked one worker several times. The woman also fell to the floor at one point when she missed a punch.

Police said the 20-year-old is being charged with malicious destruction of property, WXMI TV reported.

The following video is safe for work. Another video on Delange’s Facebook page is not. You can find it here.

