3rd arrest in NV case of alleged Russian Roulette-style killing of 17-year-old

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.Full Story >
The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.Full Story >
The woman is being charged with malicious destruction of property, according to Grand Rapids police.Full Story >
A Henderson Police spokesman said the third teen arrested faces charges "along the lines" of destroying evidence and accessory to murder.Full Story >
A Henderson Police spokesman said the third teen arrested faces charges "along the lines" of destroying evidence and accessory to murder.Full Story >
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.Full Story >
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.Full Story >