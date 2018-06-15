This lantern festival will light up the Kentucky sky Saturday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

This lantern festival will light up the Kentucky sky Saturday

The Lantern Fest will light up the sky in Kentucky this weekend. (Photo: Facebook/The Lantern Fest) The Lantern Fest will light up the sky in Kentucky this weekend. (Photo: Facebook/The Lantern Fest)
An unforgettable spectacle will set the summer mood in Kentucky this weekend.

Thousands of guests will release paper lanterns into the sky as part of Lantern Fest at the Kentucky Speedway Saturday.

Shortly after sunset, festival-goers are invited to write a message or personal wish on their lantern before letting it float into the sky.

The event has been called “moving, so stunning, and truly unlike anything I have ever experienced.”

 “Before sundown, friends and families enjoy food, live music, a stage show, princesses, face painting, s'mores, balloon artists, and more. Then, when the time is just right... We will light the night sky with our highest hopes and fondest dreams,” the website states.

The lanterns used at Lantern Fest are 100% biodegradable, flame retardant and have a fuel cell that has a quicker burn time designed to fully burn out before returning to the earth's surface, according to their website. 

