Could ‘BIG’ Frisch’s announcement signal the chain’s return to Coke?

Frisch’s says it will make a major announcement Monday that will leave its customers “thirsting for more.”

A release sent to media on Friday hinted it would not be a “vanilla” update.

That wording had some speculating on social media Friday afternoon that the chain could be returning to Coca-Cola products, after switching to Pepsi in 2013.

The change sent some customers into an uproar, and even prompted one disgruntled Facebook user to create an account titled “Hey Frisch’s, Bring Back Coke.”

We’ll find out what it is when Frisch’s CEO Jason Vaughn takes the mic Monday at 10 a.m. at the Frisch’s Restaurant Support Center in Walnut Hills.

Follow FOX19 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.