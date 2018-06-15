Man sentenced to 35 years in Kentucky police officer death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has sentenced a man to 35 years in an automobile crash that led to the death of a police officer last year.

News outlets report Jefferson County Circuit Judge Barry Willett sentenced 38-year-old Wathaniel Woods on Friday.

Louisville Officer Nick Rodman's widow, Ashley Rodman, spoke during the sentencing, telling the judge about her last moments with her husband and raising her two children alone.

Dozens of Rodman's loved ones wrote statements to the court in advance of the hearing. Willett said the statements were "gut-wrenching."

Woods pleaded guilty in April to murder and other charges. Authorities say officers responding to an assault call were pursuing Woods when his vehicle hit the 30-year-old Rodman's cruiser, causing a fiery crash.

