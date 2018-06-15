Ohio's GOP governor primary saw $9M spent in final weeks

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Campaign finance filings show Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor spent more than $5.4 million in the final weeks of her losing primary campaign against gubernatorial rival Republican Mike DeWine.
Taylor's bid forced DeWine, the attorney general, to spend $3.7 million for the period, according to reports filed Friday.
But DeWine has still managed to bank $7.2 million for the fall general election. That's almost three times the $2.6 million that Democratic gubernatorial nominee Richard Cordray has on hand for November. Cordray formerly directed the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Cordray reported raising $2.7 million for the period compared to DeWine's $3.1 million.
Taylor was one of two gubernatorial candidates who ended the primary season in the hole. She reports owing $190,000, while Democratic former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich owes about $5,000.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The body of a man who attempted to avoid capture in northern Kentucky this week by jumping into the Ohio River has been found.Full Story >
The body of a man who attempted to avoid capture in northern Kentucky this week by jumping into the Ohio River has been found.Full Story >
Frisch’s says it will make a major announcement Monday that will leave its customers “thirsting for more.”Full Story >
Frisch’s says it will make a major announcement Monday that will leave its customers “thirsting for more.”Full Story >
Heat and humidity will make a major comeback this weekend.Full Story >
Heat and humidity will make a major comeback this weekend.Full Story >
An unforgettable spectacle will set the summer mood in Kentucky this weekend.Full Story >
An unforgettable spectacle will set the summer mood in Kentucky this weekend.Full Story >
With a hot weekend in store, the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad won't be able to keep residents cool. It is closed to fix the water filtration system.Full Story >
With a hot weekend in store, the Latonia Water Park/Splash Pad won't be able to keep residents cool. It is closed to fix the water filtration system.Full Story >