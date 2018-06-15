Barry Manilow is hospitalized, cancels Las Vegas shows - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Barry Manilow is hospitalized, cancels Las Vegas shows

The entertainer is in a Las Vegas hospital with a bronchial infection. (Source: AP) The entertainer is in a Las Vegas hospital with a bronchial infection. (Source: AP)

LAS VEGAS (RNN) – Barry Manilow is in the hospital with a bronchial infection.

The illness caused the 74-year-old entertainer to cancel the opening weekend of his new Las Vegas show: “Manilow Las Vegas -The Hits Come Home.”

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Manilow said on Twitter.  “Our new show is ready, we’re all ready, and we were all looking forward to (it).

Manilow's shows have been canceled through the weekend and are scheduled to resume next week.

During Manilow’s career, he’s sold 27.5 million units (albums, EPs and singles), according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All right reserved. 

