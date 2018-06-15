Body of wanted man found in Ohio River near Villa Hills

Kenton County Dispatch says a suspect jumped into the river near the Villa Hills Marina on River Road (FOX19 NOW)

The body of a man who attempted to avoid capture in northern Kentucky this week by jumping into the Ohio River has been found.

Robert Kasee, who was wanted by Cincinnati police for three counts of rape and two counts of felonious assault, was spotted Wednesday morning in Villa Hills. Authorities say they chased him and lost him in the woods. When they located him again, Kasee was able to get into the river despite a bite from a K-9 officer.

He jumped in the water near the Villa Hills Marina on River Road.

Authorities say he never came up again, at which point the investigation became a recovery operation. A sheriff's helicopter was spotted searching above the river looking for him Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, authorities said Kasee had been presumed dead.

His body was found Friday afternoon near the marina.

