Man holds nose, wades through human poop to save stuck fawn

Joseph Bauer waded through a human waste dump area to save the stuck fawn. (Source: Dani McKelvy/KFBB/CNN)

FORT BENTON, MT (KFBB/CNN) - A young man jumped into action when he saw a fawn stuck in the mud.

Only this was more than your standard muck.

It was filled with human waste.

That's right, poop.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, Joseph Bauer was getting ready to start the work day.

Then, his phone rang.

"We were getting ready to lay hot mix when we got the call that there was a deer stuck over yonder," he said.

The deer turned out to be the fawn stuck out in the mud.

Bauer took matters into his own hands, or legs, and started wading through waist-high mud to save the baby animal.

"It didn't really start to make noise or move until I was right up next to it," he said.

Dani McKelvy works with Bauer and captured the rescue.

She says not just anyone would wade in this water. Not when it's filled with human waste.

"When we got out here, it just smelled like crap, it just smelled 25 years worth of old poop," she said.

But Bauer couldn't leave the animal out there.

"It's inhumane," he said.

McKelvy agreed.

"There could be other animals and birds that could pick at it. It's just not a way any deer should die," she said.

Once the animal was out of that nasty muck, it was reunited its mother, who was close by.

