Mariemont's Will Grimmer makes cut at U.S. Open

Mariemont product and Ohio State golfer Will Grimmer will play on the weekend in a major for the first time after shooting five-over in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open.

With his 73 on Thursday and 72 on Friday, Grimmer takes low amateur honors into Saturday’s third round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Grimmer, tied for 26th, will tee off at 12:47 p.m. on Saturday on FOX19 alongside Brendan Steele.

Dustin Johnson is the only player under par at the U.S. Open with a four-shot lead on the field at four under.

Notables who missed the cut include Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Jason Day, and Sergio Garcia.

