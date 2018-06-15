Police: Man crawls through dog door, pleasures self in homeowner - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Man crawls through dog door, pleasures self in homeowner's master bedroom

ANDERSON TWP, OH (FOX19) -

A Rogers, Ohio man is under arrest after he crawled through a person's dog door, went into their master bedroom naked, and began pleasuring himself, police documents say.

The home is on Kentucky View Drive in Anderson Township. Ian Woods, 46, has been charged with burglary.

He's been given a $200,000 bond.

