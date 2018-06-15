'These guys never came home': Korean War vet hopes friends' remains finally return

Karl Sharples, 87, of Philadelphia, fought in the Korean War decades ago. (Source: KYW/CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (KYW/CNN) - Karl Sharples lost some of his friends and fellow soldiers in the Korean War decades ago.

However, the new talks between the U.S. and North Korea mean he might be reunited with their remains sometime soon.

Sharples, 87, wants to see them finally returned.

"It really gets to me. These guys never came home,” he said. “I did, you know, and I feel bad."

Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised President Donald Trump he would return the remains of American soldiers who died in the North during the war.

Sharples is optimistic but skeptical about the North Korean pledge.

"I don't trust them," he said.

There are 20 names on a list of brothers in arms who never came home.

All were in Sharples’ Army company.

"I'm hoping when they go up to Unsan, which is in North Korea, that they do come back with more remains," he said.

Sharples said the number of living Korean War veterans gets smaller each day.

He's hopeful the new relationship between the U.S. and the North puts an end to a war that never formally ceased.

"They say it was the forgotten war, but I don't forget it,” he said. “I'll never forget it."

