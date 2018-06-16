Video captures bear breaking into CA home through kitchen window

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.Full Story >
A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.Full Story >
A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.Full Story >
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.Full Story >
According to Homeland Security figures obtained by the AP, nearly two thousand children have been separated from their families at the border since a new policy cracking down on illegal entry.Full Story >
According to Homeland Security figures obtained by the AP, nearly two thousand children have been separated from their families at the border since a new policy cracking down on illegal entry.Full Story >
North Korea's Kim Jong Un has promised President Donald Trump he would return the remains of American soldiers who died in the North.Full Story >
North Korea's Kim Jong Un has promised President Donald Trump he would return the remains of American soldiers who died in the North.Full Story >