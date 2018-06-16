Video captures bear breaking into CA home through kitchen window

A California couple's security camera captured a bear breaking into their home through a window. (Source: KOLO/Lane Sykes via CNN)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA (KOLO/CNN) – A California couple is finishing up repairs on their home after second break-in from the same perpetrator.

The savvy suspect isn't one a security alarm can deter – because it's a bear.

After more than 20 years of living in South Lake Tahoe, Lane Sykes and Carole Scofield consider themselves lucky.

"It's a discomforting feeling to think, 'Oh dear, do I dare leave the house?'" Scofield said.

That discomforting feeling lingers from what took place Wednesday evening.

"I still couldn't understand how a 7-foot bear, 300 pound, can fit through that," Sykes said, pointing to a kitchen window.

But that's exactly what happened.

The couple and their friends left the house for more than an hour. What happened next shocked them.

A bear managed to get inside the house through the small window and helped itself to a free dinner.

"The doors were locked. We left the back window open, which is a small window - I never thought a bear could get in through that window - just for ventilation, because it was starting to be a nice warm day," Sykes said.

The bear made several food trips while the pair were gone.

When they returned home, a friend saw the bear.

"I thought she was kidding, and then I thought, 'Oh no, it's Tahoe, it could be,' because she looked frightened. She looked very scared," Scofield said.

She said it was the second time the bear has broken into their house. Last year, it broke down the front door.

Even though the two laugh about it now, they hope others can learn from their experience to close all entry points, no matter how small.

Lesa Johnston with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said bears usually have gone through garbage cans to get their food, but now have expanded their food search.

"Some point in the bear's life, they've gained a type of food reward by breaking in a cabin or a home, so they remember that, so the behavior is likely to be repeated," Johnston said.

Johnston said to make sure all food is put away, and to call 911 if a bear breaks in.

Scofield and Sykes said they're glad only a cleanup was required this time.

"We're very lucky. Both major break-ins, we were very fortunate. But I know a lot of people have not been. It's been very, very costly," Scofield said.

Johnston also said to make sure not to block exits from the home, so if a bear does break in, it can get back out.

