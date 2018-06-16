Police officer sued for allegedly texting while driving in NM

A man said the Santa Fe Police Department should pay his medical bills from an accident caused by an officer texting while driving. (Source: KRQE/Santa Fe Police Department via CNN)

SANTA FE, NM (KRQE/CNN) – A man in New Mexico is suing after a police officer got in an accident while he was in the cruiser.

Timothy Pochoema said the officer, Christopher Mooney, was texting and driving after he'd picked him up in June 2015.

Video shows Pochoema threaten to sue the officer, and now he's following through.

"This is an officer who was texting on the phone and hits a woman. He runs into her car, stopped at a red light," said Rick Sandoval, Pochoema's attorney.

Sandoval said Mooney disregarded the one thing he was supposed to be an example of: the law.

"There's no exception that says police officers can be texting on their personal cellphones when they're on duty," Sandoval said.

According to a spokesperson for the Santa Fe Police Department, officers are not exempt from the texting and driving law.

The newer patrol units are equipped with Bluetooth technology, which allows officers to text and make calls hands-free.

Mooney denies he was doing anything wrong while driving.

"The city claims that they're going to accept liability, except they don't want to be responsible. So, what does that mean? You know, they're not paying our client's medical bills," Sandoval said.

Sandoval said his client is now stuck with more than $8,000 in medical bills that he shouldn't have to pay.

"Why should my client have to pay his own medical bills when this clearly wasn't his fault?" Sandoval said.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, Mooney is still employed.

Copyright 2018 KRQE via CNN. All rights reserved.