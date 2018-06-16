Large American flag vandalized with black paint in CA - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Large American flag vandalized with black paint in CA

Police said whoever defaced a giant American flag displayed for Flag Day will face felony charges. (Source: KEYT via CNN) Police said whoever defaced a giant American flag displayed for Flag Day will face felony charges. (Source: KEYT via CNN)

SANTA BARBARA, CA (KEYT/CNN) – Vandals defaced a giant American flag put up by a California theater to celebrate Flag Day.

Police are trying to find video evidence of the crime. They said the culprits will face felony charges.

Vandals attacked a 60-by-40 American flag on the back wall of the landmark Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara using black paint.

“[The flag] really is the symbol of everything in America, and whether you agree or don't agree with what's going on, that's the wrong way to take it out," said David Asbell with the Lobero Theatre Foundation.

It’s believed the paint was propelled inside lightweight ornamental balls. Five of them hit and broke open. Others fell short.

"This is absolutely a felony – to do something as egregious as defacing the flag," said Anthony Wagner with the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The department is actively investigating, with some information that the defacement happened late Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

Investigators are watching surveillance camera footage from throughout the area for clues.

The flag has been taken down after only being up a few days in celebration of Flag Day.

The paint has also left marks on the building, adding more damage costs to the criminal act.

"We were going to run it for one full week and then take it down. Our understanding is that it was going to be flown at the courthouse for the July 4th celebration," Asbell said.

When the flag first went up in 2004 for Flag Day, there was some similar vandalism, but nothing since then – until the recent incident.

"There's a difference between your constitutional right to assert your First Amendment privilege and defacing somebody else's property. Clearly, this is an event of defacing property that does not belong to the individual," Wagner said.

Plans to clean the flag and the Lobero Theatre wall have already begun.

The Lobero bills itself as California’s oldest continuously operating theater. It was founded in 1873.

