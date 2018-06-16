Pope: Abortion is 'white glove' equivalent to Nazi crimes

Cincinnati police say three men robbed a person walking a on Graceland Avenue at gunpoint Friday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle. District Four officers say the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Burnet Avenue.Full Story >
Heat and humidity will make a major comeback this weekend.Full Story >
Mariemont product and Ohio State golfer Will Grimmer will play on the weekend in a major for the first time after shooting five-over in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open.Full Story >
The man has been charged with burglary.Full Story >
The Gottis made sure John Travolta, his wife and more were well fed as he took on the role of the famous mob boss in the newly released biopicFull Story >
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is going to jail after new charges were filed against him and a federal judge revoked his house arrestFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
Report on FBI actions in Hillary Clinton email case criticizes bureau's handling of investigation but finds no biasFull Story >
New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing President Donald Trump of using money from his charitable foundation to settle disputes involving his business empire and boost his political fortunes during his run for the White HouseFull Story >
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is citing the Bible in defending the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from their children after they enter the U.S. illegallyFull Story >
The Beach Boys are back _ this time with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a classic twistFull Story >
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a whileFull Story >
Senators from both parties seek to mend a frayed relationship with Canada during a closed-door meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia FreelandFull Story >
President Donald Trump declares on Twitter there is "no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," but top aide says that will take a while.Full Story >
