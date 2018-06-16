Three men accused of using pink and black gun to rob man

Cincinnati police say three men used a pink and black gun to rob a man on Graceland Avenue Friday afternoon (Raycom Media/file)

Cincinnati police say three men robbed a person walking a on Graceland Avenue at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

District Four officers say the robbery happened in the 6000 block of the road around 2:15 p.m.

The victim told police that three men in an older model, red Chevrolet passed him, then got out of the vehicle and pointed a pink and black handgun at him and demanded his cellphone and money.

The three men then got back into the vehicle and drove north on Graceland Avenue then turned east on Harmon Way, police say.

The victim was not injured, police say.

All three suspects are described as being men between the ages of 18 and 20, all around 5 feet 7 inches in height, and all around 145 to 150 pounds.

One man was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans and had black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. This suspect had the gun police say.

The other two men were wearing all black and also had black hair and brown eyes, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

