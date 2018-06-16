Police looking for stolen BMW

Cincinnati police say someone stole a black, 2007 BMW 328I that is the same look and model as this image. The theft happened in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue (Cincinnati Police)

Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle.

District Four officers say the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Burnet Avenue.

The stolen vehicle was a black, 2007 BMW 328I with the Ohio license plate HJJ3849, police say.

The car's owner told police that the keys were not inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

