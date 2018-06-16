Clothing maker Perry Ellis to go private in $437M buyout - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Clothing maker Perry Ellis to go private in $437M buyout

Perry Ellis International says its founder George Feldenkreis is buying shares of the clothing company that he and his family don't already own and taking it private. (Source: Raycom Image Bank) Perry Ellis International says its founder George Feldenkreis is buying shares of the clothing company that he and his family don't already own and taking it private. (Source: Raycom Image Bank)

NEW YORK (AP) - Perry Ellis International says its founder George Feldenkreis is buying shares of the clothing company that he and his family don't already own and taking it private.

As a private company, Feldenkreis says Perry Ellis can invest more money in marketing and technology at a time when more people are shopping online.

Feldenkreis will have a more active role in managing the company after the deal closes, which is expected to happen sometime in the second half of this year.

Feldenkreis, through a newly created company, will pay $27.50 for each share of Perry Ellis, or about $437 million.

Perry Ellis, which also owns the Original Penguin brand, will remain headquartered in Miami.

Feldenkreis founded the company that would become Perry Ellis International more than 50 years ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Third person arrested, charged in death of woman undergoing chemotherapy

    Third person arrested, charged in death of woman undergoing chemotherapy

    Saturday, June 16 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-06-16 18:14:44 GMT
    Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, who's undergoing chemotherapy. (Credit: Covington Police)Covington police put out a Golden Alert for Denita Satchwell, 58, who's undergoing chemotherapy. (Credit: Covington Police)

    A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.

    Full Story >

    A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.

    Full Story >

  • Three men accused of using pink and black gun to rob man

    Three men accused of using pink and black gun to rob man

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:08:59 GMT
    Cincinnati police say three men used a pink and black gun to rob a man on Graceland Avenue Friday afternoon (Raycom Media/file)Cincinnati police say three men used a pink and black gun to rob a man on Graceland Avenue Friday afternoon (Raycom Media/file)

    Cincinnati police say three men robbed a person walking a on Graceland Avenue at gunpoint Friday afternoon. 

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati police say three men robbed a person walking a on Graceland Avenue at gunpoint Friday afternoon. 

    Full Story >

  • Police looking for stolen BMW

    Police looking for stolen BMW

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:08:27 GMT
    Cincinnati police say someone stole a black, 2007 BMW 328I that is the same look and model as this image. The theft happened in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue (Cincinnati Police)Cincinnati police say someone stole a black, 2007 BMW 328I that is the same look and model as this image. The theft happened in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue (Cincinnati Police)
    Cincinnati police say someone stole a black, 2007 BMW 328I that is the same look and model as this image. The theft happened in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue (Cincinnati Police)Cincinnati police say someone stole a black, 2007 BMW 328I that is the same look and model as this image. The theft happened in the 3000 block of Burnet Avenue (Cincinnati Police)

    Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle. District Four officers say the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Burnet Avenue. 

    Full Story >

    Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle. District Four officers say the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Burnet Avenue. 

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly