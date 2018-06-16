Man gets 47 years prison for shooting Ohio police officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been sentenced to 47 years in prison for shooting and wounding an Ohio police detective and for shooting at members of a SWAT team conducting a no-knock search of his home.
The Blade reports 39-year-old Jamaine Hill was sentenced Thursday in Toledo immediately after a jury found him guilty of seven counts of felonious assault for shooting at officers in November.
Detective Jason Picking was shot in the face during the raid. He's back to work but faces additional surgeries.
Lucas County Judge James Bates told Hill that police showed unusual restraint in not shooting him.
Hill testified at trial he thought someone was breaking into his house and didn't know it was police officers trying to get inside. His attorney says an appeal is planned.
This story has been corrected to show that sentencing was Thursday.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Cincinnati police say three men robbed a person walking a on Graceland Avenue at gunpoint Friday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police say three men robbed a person walking a on Graceland Avenue at gunpoint Friday afternoon.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle. District Four officers say the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Burnet Avenue.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle. District Four officers say the crime happened between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Burnet Avenue.Full Story >
Heat and humidity will make a major comeback this weekend.Full Story >
Heat and humidity will make a major comeback this weekend.Full Story >
Mariemont product and Ohio State golfer Will Grimmer will play on the weekend in a major for the first time after shooting five-over in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open.Full Story >
Mariemont product and Ohio State golfer Will Grimmer will play on the weekend in a major for the first time after shooting five-over in the first two rounds of the U.S. Open.Full Story >
The man has been charged with burglary.Full Story >
The man has been charged with burglary.Full Story >