Affidavit: Phone numbers offer people in US illegally jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal case against a Chinese restaurant owner in Kentucky is shedding light on how Hispanic immigrants work in the country illegally, including what an investigator says are phone numbers to find work at Chinese restaurants nationwide.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the owner of Asian Buffet in Shelbyville, 49-year-old Fei Zhou Tang, was charged with harboring people in the country illegally in a criminal complaint Thursday in Lexington federal court.
In an affidavit, U.S. State Department investigator Tracey Lunsford said one Hispanic immigrant interviewed told her there were offices in Texas and Chicago for job referrals, but they switched to phones only after police raids.
The affidavit says Tang housed immigrants in the country illegally in the other side of his duplex, and drove them to and from work.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
