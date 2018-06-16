Police: Man shot in chest in Westwood

Cincinnati police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in Westwood on June 16. (File)

Cincinnati Police say a man is seriously injured after being shot in the chest.

District 3 officers are investigating at 3924 Yearling Court in Westwood.

The man was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. His injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call District 3 at 513-263-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

