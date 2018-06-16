Large crowd march, line streets for Columbus Pride parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nearly 10,000 people marched and danced along the streets of downtown Columbus while an even bigger crowd looked on during the city's Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.
The Columbus Dispatch reports hundreds of thousands of people lined High Street on Saturday to cheer on a parade that included motorcycles, marching bands, firetrucks and floats adorned with rainbow colors.
Lisa Kelly, of Bexley, marched in the parade with her three sons. She says it's important to show that everyone is equal and that it's OK to be gay, transgender or "whoever you want to be in life."
Columbus' Pride parade began 37 years ago with just 200 participants. It's now one of the largest Pride events in the country.
