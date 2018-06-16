WI mom accused of plotting with ISIS, judge calls her 'danger to the community'

The defense attorney said Waheba Issa Dais Dais is a single mom with seven children and no criminal history. (Source: WITI/CNN)

CUDAHY, WI (WITI/CNN) - A Wisconsin mom will have to sit behind bars while she awaits trial, accused of trying to help to the terrorist organization ISIS.

The judge believes releasing her would be dangerous.

The FBI monitored the online activity of 45-year-old Waheba Issa Dais for months. Prosecutors charge that on numerous occasions she pledged her allegiance to ISIS.

She's now accused of hacking social media accounts to promote attacks on behalf of the terrorist organization, and had instructions on how to make poison, explosive vests and bombs.

Neighbors of hers are stunned

"She was really quiet but I never would`ve thought that is what was going on next door,” said one neighbor, Angelina Baker.

But Dais’ defense attorney painted a different picture of her during a hearing on Friday. He told the court Dais is a single mom with seven children and no criminal history.

He said she suffers from depression and bipolar disorder.

The attorney claimed the motivation behind the hacking may have been a desire for romantic relationships or social contact. The material she used was cut and pasted from other websites, and her only tool was her phone.

Prosecutors countered that she chose an unusual and dangerous way of seeking social contact. Her online activity showed a consuming desire to assist in mass killings, making suggestions to target churches and summer festivals.

Prosecutors revealed one of Dais’ oldest sons told the FBI he was aware of his mother’s habits.

He told her to stop. But she would only stop for a few weeks.

The father of Dais’ younger children told authorities she was showing beheading videos to their five-year-old.

Judge Nancy Joseph denied bail, given the sophistication of her hacking and the seriousness of the charge.

“Releasing you would be a danger to the community,” she said.

