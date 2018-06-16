Baby Fiona book out on Tuesday, proceeds will go to zoo

A book about Cincinnati’s favorite hippo will be available nationwide beginning Tuesday.

"Saving Fiona", written by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Director Thane Maynard, tells the true story of baby hippo Fiona and the team of scientists and caregivers who nursed her to health after she was born six weeks premature.

Fiona fans who can’t wait until Tuesday can get an advance copy of the book at the Zoo on Monday. Author Thayne Maynard will be signing books from 10 a.m.– 1 p.m. in the Zoo’s Gift Shop.

“I travel all over the world, and people ask me about Fiona wherever I go. Happily, I can tell them that she is thriving and is a normal young hippo,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “She is here today because the Zoo care team never gave up on her. I wrote this book to share the incredible events that occurred behind the scenes in the weeks following the baby hippo’s premature birth. It’s a story about how a community rallied to save a baby hippo and fell in love with her.”

The 48-page, photo-packed book covers the famous baby hippo’s milestone moments and includes some interesting facts about hippos and Africa.

Maynard is donating all proceeds from the sale of "Saving Fiona" to the Zoo.

He will host these book signings and discussions for "Saving Fiona":

Wednesday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Manatee Books, Oakley

Saturday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Norwood

Monday, July 2 at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Marble Books, Ft. Thomas, Ky.

The book can be ordered on Amazon, Barnes & Noble or Indiebound.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.