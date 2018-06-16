Beyonce and Jay-Z release surprise album together to shock, joy

The couple announced the album's released at a concert in London. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(RNN) - Beyonce and Jay-Z, arguably pop culture's most powerful couple, made an appropriately power move on Saturday, releasing a rumored collaborative album together without advance notice or promotion.

The collaboration is called "Everything is Love" and they made the announcement live, without warning, at their concert in London.

The album runs nine tracks long and was released via the streaming service the couple own, Tidal.

The nine tracks on the album are titled:

1 Summer

2 Apes**t

3 Boss

4 Nice

5 713

6 Friends

7 Heard About Us

8 Black Effect

9 Lovehappy

BEYONCÉ & JAY-Z JUST DROPPED THEIR ALBUM "EVERYTHING IS LOVE" LIVE ON STAGE IN LONDON. #OTRII pic.twitter.com/euRZPQQZCd — On The Run II (@OTRIITour) June 16, 2018

A new music video, for the track "Apes**t" and teased in the tweet above, accompanied the album's release.

The video was filmed at the Louvre museum, in Paris. In one remarkably striking scene, Beyonce and Jay-Z stand in front of the Mona Lisa as she sings: "I'll make you famous."

News of the release spread fast on social media, with more than 200,000 tweets for "Beyonce" as of Saturday evening.

Beyonce's own Twitter post announcing the album has received 14,000 retweets and 22,000 likes.

Reaction was overwhelming. As one Twitter user noted: "I legit cannot breathe."

