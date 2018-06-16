Jury still deliberating in bribery trial of former lobbyist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a jury hasn't reached a verdict in the Kentucky trial of lobbyist James Sullivan in a federal bribery investigation involving state contracts. Assistant U.S. Attorney Andy Boone said deliberations will continue Monday.

The investigation has already netted prison sentences for three Democratic political operatives. Prosecutors say they orchestrated a kickback scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for state contracts for a company one of them owned.

Sullivan testified in his own defense. He acknowledged making some payments but said they were loans and had nothing to do with any contracts.

Prosecutors say the mastermind of the kickback scheme was Tim Longmeyer, who was personnel secretary under Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and later worked for Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Longmeyer pleaded guilty in 2016 and testified in the Sullivan case.

