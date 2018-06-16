Ice cream for breakfast? Dippin' Dots cereal is here - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Ice cream for breakfast? Dippin' Dots cereal is here

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A popular ice cream snack is now out in cereal form thanks to General Mills and Walmart.

The two companies teamed up to launch Dippin’ Dots cereal that comes in two flavors, banana split and cookies ‘n cream.

Dippin' Dots cereal will be sold exclusively at Walmart for $3.64 a box.

