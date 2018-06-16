Vietnamese man, 47, dies in ICE custody; 7th such death since October

According to the AP, Tran is the seventh person to die in ICE custody since October. (Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

(RNN) – A 47-year-old Vietnamese man died this week while in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Arizona.

The Associated Press reported, citing officials, that Huy Chi Tran died after a week of hospitalization since being found unresponsive at the Eloy Detention Center, an ICE facility about an hour southeast of Phoenix.

According to the AP, Tran is the seventh person to die in ICE custody since October.

The exact cause of death was not yet known, though the AP reported he had fallen ill. He was hospitalized on June 5.

Tran reportedly was a legal permanent resident of the U.S., but was awaiting deportation after being convicted of aggravated assault.

