'He'll always have a piece of me': FL daughter donates kidney to father

The father found himself in desperate need of a kidney after the one he received in 2014 started to show signs of failure. (Source: Bachelier Family/WSVN/CNN)

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN) – For a Florida chef and his daughter, Father’s Day will be extra special this year, after the woman gave her father the gift of life by donating her kidney.

Patrick Bachelier, 62, and his 28-year-old daughter Jacqueline have a special connection for Father’s Day: Patrick has one of Jacqueline’s kidneys.

"I mean, in our case, it's special because it's my dad, so he’ll always have a piece of me," Jacqueline Bachelier said.

The father is an esteemed private chef, who has worked for the likes of Spanish royalty, but he recently found himself desperately in need of a second kidney transplant after the kidney he received in 2014 started to show signs of failure.

Patrick Bachelier had symptoms of extreme fatigue, jaundice and high blood pressure.

"He didn't look well. I didn't know how much time he had, honestly, and it's hard for a child to look at your parent and say that," Jacqueline Bachelier said. "And I didn't want to let my dad down."

Thankfully, Patrick Bachelier and his daughter were a 100 percent perfect match for a kidney donation.

"I got the phone call, and my heart just was – I was so overwhelmed with joy," Jacqueline Bachelier said.

The procedure took place May 29 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Doctors say despite the perfect match, the surgery still had risks because it was Patrick Bachelier’s second transplant.

"When you've already undergone a transplant, your immune system is very active, so, there's a higher chance of rejection. So, to find the type of match like Mr. Bachelier found is amazing," said Dr. Giselle Guerra with the Miami Transplant Institute.

But the surgery went off without a hitch.

"My daughter gave me the golden kidney," Patrick Bachelier said.

Now, on this holiday all about celebrating dads, this father and daughter are thankful for the gift of life.

"That's the reason why she did it because we care for one another. We love one another, and we care for one another," Patrick Bachelier said.

