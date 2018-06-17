5-month-old GA baby attacked, killed by babysitter's dog - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

5-month-old GA baby attacked, killed by babysitter's dog

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (WSB/CNN) – The mother of a 5-month-old in Georgia says she’s been crying all night and day after the baby girl was mauled to death in her sleep by her babysitter’s German shepherd.

Police say the dog attack happened Tuesday night in Clayton County, GA, while a babysitter was watching the infant in his house.

The babysitter is a longtime friend to the family who told police he put the baby down to sleep on a bed in one room then fell asleep himself in another room.

Someone called police at about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, saying the man’s German shepherd killed the baby.

The child’s mother, Terika George, says the little girl had been around the dog her entire life. She says the dog had always been friendly to her, the baby and her older daughter and never showed any aggression.

"He ate by us; he slept by us; he followed us. And you know, sometimes I had her in her car seat, and he’d just go over there and check on her and walk away. I've just never heard of nothing like this,” George said.

George says it’s hard to believe this happened.

“I just gave it to God, and I told him to figure this all out for me,” she said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the baby’s funeral expenses.

Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd.

No charges have been filed so far.

