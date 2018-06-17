Here's where you can watch FOX19 NOW Weekend Morning news

Live video from FOX19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

FOX19 NOW Weekend Morning is airing the Sunday morning broadcast in a 20 minute digital newscast (Courtesy Thrillist Travel)

The World Cup will get back underway Saturday morning with Costa Rica and Serbia hitting the pitch at 8 a.m. but the show will go on for FOX19 NOW weekend morning news.

Mobile users can watch live here

The games are being aired on FOX19 NOW but we will air you local and national headlines on our website, FOX19 NOW Mobile App, and on Facebook for 20 minutes beginning at 8 a.m.

World Cup games will air through the morning and afternoon on FOX affiliates through July 15.

